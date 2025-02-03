JOIN the rhythm of history and the pulse of future sounds at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival 2025. This year’s festival, set for April 25 and 26 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), embraces the theme “Legacy Meets Tomorrow” —a tribute to the festival’s rich heritage and its evolving future.

At the heart of this year’s campaign is a beautifully-shot video featuring the Kaap se eie sax man Don Vino Prins and award-winning pianist Kyle Shepherd - two musicians whose careers have been deeply intertwined with the festival’s journey. Their performances highlight the festival’s enduring influence while shining a spotlight on the new wave of jazz talent set to define the genre for years to come. Actor Siv Ngesi has lent his voice to the campaign. File Adding to the excitement, well-known personalities Siv Ngesi and Jeannie D lend their voices to the campaign, reinforcing the festival’s dynamic blend of tradition and innovation.

As Jeannie D reflects: “It wasn’t just a stage, it was a vision—one that grew stronger with every note played and every soul touched at Africa’s Grandest Gathering.” Echoing this sentiment, Don Vino Prins proudly states: “From here, we built a stage for the world. Where jazz found its home in Cape Town, where Africa’s Grandest Gathering was born.” Actor and presenter Siv Ngesi adds: “And now we carry the legacy into tomorrow, keeping Africa’s Grandest Gathering alive for generations to come.”

Endorsing the campaign, Cape Town Mayor Gordon Hill-Lewis proudly proclaims that the festival is taking place in “The Best City in the World”, as recently announced by Time Out. With a world-class line-up featuring both legendary icons and fresh, ground breaking talent from local and international jazz scenes, CTIJF 2025 promises to be an unforgettable experience. Celebrated media personality Jeannie D has lent her voice to the campaign Don’t miss your chance to be part of history in the making. Festino day (R950 for Friday or Saturday) and weekend access tickets (R1 650) are on sale at ticketmaster.co.za.