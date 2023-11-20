Snoop Dogg has taken to social media to announce that he's giving up smoking.
But the rapper isn’t saying what specific habit he’s decided to kick.
The 52-year-old star is a ou daggakop and his lyrics constantly make reference to smoking “chronic” and “indo”.
But now he says his zol jol days are over and it’s a family decision.
Snoop wrote on Instagram: "After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.”
The post featured a black-and-white photo of the rap legend, who was previously well-known for his smoking habit.
Snoop - who has more than 82 million followers on Instagram - captioned the post: "I’m giving up smoke."
Earlier this year, Snoop claimed that he was cutting back on rooking after he became a grandfather.
The What's My Name? hitmaker told MailOnline in March: “Being a grandfather has changed me in multiple ways.
“The main way is being concerned with how I live, how I move, the kind of people I’m associated with, because I want to see my grandkids grow old.
“The only way I can do that is to take precautionary steps as far as how I move, who I hang out with, where I go out, my intake, what am I intaking. Am I doing extra-curricular or am I just doing what I’m supposed to be doing?”
Prior to that, Snoop claimed that he smoked as many as 81 “blunts” per day.
The rapper made the claim on social media after being asked about his smoking habits.
During a chat with fans back in 2018, Snoop wrote on X: “81 in a day - do tha math ! #snoopchat RT: @KaylaBradley1 How many blunts do you smoke in one hour? @SnoopDogg #snoopchat (sic)”