SOUTH African music sensation Tyla can do no wrong has she hit high-fashion mode as the cover girl of the iconic British Vogue magazine. For any superstar, this is momentous achievement, but for the pretty girl from Joburg it also marks her as a shining star on the global music landscape.

Featured in the March 2025 issue, Tyla’s cover shoot is emblematic of the vibrant, fresh – to the mention, African – talent sweeping through the music industry. Acclaimed for her “viral lyrics, infectious dance routines, and show-stopping fashion”, Tyla is referred to as music’s most intoxicating new een-woord naam. In their Instagram announcement, the magazine editorial team detailed how acclaimed Style Editor Funmi Fetto journeyed to Johannesburg to explore the life of this 23-year-old artist.

Tyla, whose full name is Tyla Laura Seethal, brings her unique flair to the cover, donning a stunning outfit from Balenciaga. The captivating portrait features her profile set against a deep blue backdrop, showcasing a bright pink strapless bustier paired with a black skirt. Tyla Is British Vogue’s March 2025 Cover Star https://t.co/JTvdQ324q8 — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) February 18, 2025 For those unfamiliar, Tyla made headlines in 2023 with her megahit Water, which has garnered an astounding over 10 billion views on TikTok.

This smash success was followed by other chart-toppers including the reggae-infused Push 2 Start and No. 1, her collaboration with fellow artist Tems. Combining pop, R&B, Afrobeats, and amapiano, Tyla’s catchy sound had the world dancing at her feet. After a stellar 2023 that set the stage for her meteoric rise, Tyla transformed into a global superstar in 2024.

She gained international recognition by winning a Grammy for Best African Music Performance and making history as the youngest African artist to ever receive the honour. Just a month later, she unveiled her self-titled debut album, which has since amassed over 1.5 billion streams. Not one to rest on her laurels, Tyla took the fashion world by storm in October 2024, gracing the Victoria’s Secret runway in New York City.