An insensitive joke about the murder of musician AKA has led to a well-known actor swearing at the comedian before staging a walkout. The incident took place at the Savanna Newcomer Showcase held at the Homecoming Centre in Cape Town on Friday night.

The Durban-based comedian walked onto stage and, within the first minute of his set, made a distasteful joke about the late Kiernan Forbes, on the same day that his memorial service was held. AKA was gunned down on Friday, February 10, outside Durban restaurant Wish on Florida. The gunman has yet to be arrested.

The comedian talked about being from Durban and apologised for the recent negative publicity surrounding his hometown and then joked about the way AKA was killed. He said: “Why did they use a pistol and not an AK47?” Actor Maurice Paige then immediately stood up and shouted, “Jou ma se p***!”.

STORMED OUT: Star Maurice Paige. The entire theatre came to an awkward silence, and people started to boo the comedian. Paige stormed out of the theatre as he burst into tears and said: “That’s my brother you making these jokes of. The man died last week and it’s his memorial today. Don’t you have respect?” Shortly after the incident, the multi-award-winning actor told IOL: “It’s personal for me. I knew Kiernan personally and because he is a coloured Capetonian, I felt this was going too far. I don’t think his joke was appropriate.