The McLaren Circus is back in business after the City of Cape Town reinstated their permit.

The City stopped the show from going ahead in Muizenberg on Tuesday, following an inspection by the Cape of Good Hope’s SPCA’s officials, who found several animal welfare concerns.

These included inadequate space, toys and access to water for the lions and tigers, and dental concerns for three poodles.

“...The reinstated permit has been issued subject to compliance with the conditions set out by the SPCA,” the City said in a statement.

But SPCA Chief inspector, Jaco Pieterse, said the circus has not complied with their notice, reports the Weekend Argus.

“We heard via the circus that the permit has been reinstated.

“We had to contact a City official for confirmation that the permit had been reinstated.

“We can confirm that the circus has not yet fully complied with the warning issued on March 28.

“A further warning has subsequently been issued to the circus.

“This followed an inspection accompanied by an independent wildlife veterinarian whereby several animal welfare concerns were raised.”

In a statement on Wednesday, circus owner, David McLaren, said: “I have been made aware that animal welfare organisations have teamed up with animal rights organisations to continue the smear campaign and witchhunt against my circus.

“I have realised that they will stop at nothing, but I trust our compliance and hard work overpowers those that may attempt to abuse their powers.”

