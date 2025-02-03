CHRISSY Teigen renewed her battle with Donald Trump after the Don kicked off his second term in the White House. In his first term, from 2017 to 2021, Teigen and President Trump had rolling bekgevegte, mostly on Twitter.

One famous rol saw Trump block her after she responded to him calling her husband, singer John Legend, “boring”. After calling referring to her as Legend’s “filthly mouthed wife” and tagging almal except her, she hit back with “Lol, p*ssy-a** b**** tagged everyone but me. an honour mister president“. (sic) Now the outspoken model is defending Selena Gomez after Trump’s White House attacked her.

The Emilia Perez actress had shared a reel to her Instagram stories and broke down in tears while discussing Trump's deportation policy. In the video which has been taken down, the star said: “All my people are getting attacked, the children.' “I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.” She followed that with the Mexican flag.

Not long after deleting the clip, Gomez uploaded a separate post to her Instagram stories and wrote: “Apparently it’s not OK to show empathy for people.” Now mense didn’t take kindly to her tears and Americans have been trolling the singer/actor online. US President Donald Trump Even Trump’s White House joined in as they blasted the star over her sobbing video about the deportation of undocumented migrants, though have been cases when Spanish-speaking citizens have been arrested.