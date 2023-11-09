South African superstar Cassper Nyovest is set to headline the annual liggies show on November 26 on the Grand Parade. The “Doc Shebeleza” hitmaker will be joined by other SA greats including Amapiano frontrunner Focalistic, the Ikamva Marimba Band, Alistair Izobell, Whitney April and social media prodigy, 12-year-old Yonwaba Qetswana.

Woodstock-born singer, actor, dancer, rapper and social media influencer, TDV Ricky Vani Frontline, will show off his versatility and talent with a set to inspire the youth. SAMA award winner Matthew Mole will also take to the stage with Afrikaans rock band RAAF. Cape Town is a hive of talent with the incredible cultural voices of Hanover Park’s Tjommies, bringing a fresh and vibrant gees to the stage.

Reggae band The Rivertones will set the night ablaze with their toe-tapping rhythms. Maurice Paige, Jill Levenberg and Carl Wastie will keep the audience entertained on MC duties. Good HopeFM’s DJ Eazy and nine-year-old DJ Sophia will be on deck duty.