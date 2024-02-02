Even though it was the middle of the week, Capetonians showed up, albeit a little late, and partied the night away at the DHL Stadium for Calabash South Africa. Calabash South Africa - presented by Big Concerts, in association with Discovery Bank and Heineken, M-Net, 947, and KFM - delivered on its promise of a musical extravaganza like no other, which featured chart-topping artists from around the globe.

This year's Calabash South Africa was a music lover's dream which was headlined by the Grammy Award-winning, Maroon 5, along with performances by other international sensations such as Keane, Meduza, Ava Max, Will Linley, Lloyiso and Sunset Sweetshop in Cape Town. Maroon 5 with the captivating vocals of Adam Levine, treated the audience to a non-stop hit repertoire of songs including "Moves Like Jagger," "Sugar," "Payphone," and "Girls Like You." Adam Levine from Maroon 5 firing up the crowd. Calabash South Africa was headlined by chart-topping Maroon 5. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Keane are an English alternative rock band from Battle, East Sussex, formed in 1995. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Hailing from Battle, East Sussex, British band Keane - who is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed debut album "Hopes and Fears" - enchanted the audience with vocals as they sang hits like "Somewhere Only We Know" and "Everybody's Changing."

Meduza also continued their global dominance, with the DJ trio having people dancing and singing along. The DJs should be commended for bringing up the energy to a Cape Town crowd feeling the mid-week slump. The sun also settling later than usual in the summer did dim the power of their lighting display, so organisers should take that into account when organising next year's line-up. Ava Max, known for her electrifying performances and powerhouse vocals, delivered just that and set the stage ablaze with hits like "Sweet but Psycho" and "Kings & Queens."

Local talents such as Will Linley and Lloyiso also left an impression on many Capetonians in attendance. Will Linley is SA-born singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who added a unique touch to the line-up. He connected with the crowds seemingly using his unfiltered candour and occasionally eccentric dance moves. Acclaimed South African musician and SAMA nominee is definitely a rising star as at many times he had the crowd in awe while showcasing his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics.