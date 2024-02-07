The annual Red Bull BC One Cypher was held in Cape Town on Saturday where the cream of the crop was selected for the nationals taking place next month. The regional tour is currently underway as the hip-hop dance competition is in search for the hottest b-boys and b-girls in South Africa.

After 25 contenders showcased their moves at Rooftop on Bree in the CBD, there was only space for one b-girl and one b-boy to go through to the national finals, taking place in Johannesburg on 23 March. Twenty-four guys entered the b-boy section, while only one girl entered the b-girl section, automatically qualifying her as this year’s Cape Town finalist, but that didn’t mean she wasn’t bust her moves. Nina Petersen aka Funky Child. Picture: Supplied Red Bull BC One Judges. Picture: Supplied The competition format involved head-to-head battles, where breakers demonstrated their creativity, athleticism, and mastery of various breaking techniques.

Each participant aimed to impress the judges with their individual style, originality, musicality and technical prowess. Judges included B-Boy Benny, Shorty, Sam, Angelo and Foxxie. B-girl Nina Petersen, 18, from Southfield, is a first-year University of Cape Town student studying Occupational Therapy. Known as Funky Child, Nina said she had been eyeing the title since first trying out in 2022.

Nina says: “It was definitely scary, especially leading up to the battles – the lights, cameras, audience and stage always intimidated me. I don’t think I could get used to the nerves/intimidation leading up to it.” B-boy Ya-eésh Campher, 34, from Mitchells Plain, won the qualifying spot for the b-boys. Ya-eésh is a professional breaker who has been in the industry for over 17 years. The all-rounder says he has won many national and local competitions through out the years and says he entered this competition on the spur of the moment to release some pent-up energy.