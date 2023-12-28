The Cape’s best-loved jazz event is back and the dates have been announced.
Hundreds of jazz music lovers descend on the V&A Waterfront’s Amphitheatre annually for the much-loved Cape Town Jazzathon.
JCQ Productions, led by festival director Craig Parks, announced that the Jazzathon will take place from 12-14 January 2024.
The Cape Town Jazzathon, which celebrated its 26th anniversary this year, is the longest running music festival in South Africa.
The festival is supported by the National Arts Council, City of Cape Town and Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport.
Fondly known as “The People’s Festival”, the iconic event will feature at least six performances over the three-day event, between 12pm and 8pm.
The Sunday line-up, aka the “Gospel according Jazzathon”, always leaves one spoilt for choice.
Craig says: “This musical formula seems to work well for the festival. We try our best to feature as many jazz-related music genres at the Jazzathon, as possible.
“The upcoming Jazzathon Summer Showcase lineup will be extremely diverse as we have a whole range of music styles including afro jazz, Cape jazz, hip hop, RnB, reggae, gospel, neo soul, and straight ahead all crammed into three days of back-to-back entertainment, but we will reveal all the finer details on the Jazzathon Summer Showcase soon.”
The Jazz fest which is free to the public, will host mainly up-and-coming live bands, newly-discovered talent, and as per usual, features a few surprise artists and Jazzathon Legends.
Please make sure to wear a sun hat and apply sunscreen because the music might have you sitting outdoors for hours. Also, arrive early so you can get a lekker seat.