The Cape’s best-loved jazz event is back and the dates have been announced. Hundreds of jazz music lovers descend on the V&A Waterfront’s Amphitheatre annually for the much-loved Cape Town Jazzathon.

JCQ Productions, led by festival director Craig Parks, announced that the Jazzathon will take place from 12-14 January 2024. The Cape Town Jazzathon, which celebrated its 26th anniversary this year, is the longest running music festival in South Africa. The festival is supported by the National Arts Council, City of Cape Town and Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport.

IN CHARGE: Craig Parks. Picture: Facebook Fondly known as “The People’s Festival”, the iconic event will feature at least six performances over the three-day event, between 12pm and 8pm. The Sunday line-up, aka the “Gospel according Jazzathon”, always leaves one spoilt for choice. Craig says: “This musical formula seems to work well for the festival. We try our best to feature as many jazz-related music genres at the Jazzathon, as possible.