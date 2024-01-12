There’s a big weekend ahead as the FREE Cape Town Jazzathon returns to the V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre for the first and biggest musical festival to kick off the new year. The Cape Town Jazzathon, which recently celebrated its 26th Anniversary in 2023, is the longest running music festival in South Africa. Also fondly known as “The People’s Festival”, the iconic event will feature at least six performances daily, between 12pm to 8pm.

The annual, free-to-public festival, will host mainly up-and-coming live bands, newly-discovered talent, and as per usual, features a few surprise artists and Jazzathon Legends. Festival director Craig Parks of JCQ Productions said the exciting line-up includes a whole range of music styles including Afro Jazz, Cape Jazz, Hip Hop and RnB, Reggae, Gospel and Neo-Soul all crammed into three days of back-to-back entertainment. He says: “This musical formula seems to work well for the festival. We try our best to feature as many jazz related music genres at the Jazzathon, as possible.

WC Music Academy “Taking place from Friday to Saturday, patrons can look forward to performances by Jodi Jantjies, Empress Naphtali, The Project Live Band, Anastacia Links, Cape Steelpan Ensemble, QaQamba Ntshinka and loads more. “This Jazzathon Summer Showcase is a musical extravaganza that focuses on the discovery of completely unknown artists, community-based music schools, and young-and-upcoming artists, while simultaneously providing opportunities for skills development for youth, who wish to learn about the many elements of entertainment and production.” This family event will undoubtedly be a show not to be missed – with the added bonus that entry is free of charge.