After being felled by the curve balls of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, the Cape Town Gospel Choir is back on their feet and ready to entertain fans again. Founder Colin Peckham says they have found a new home after losing their rehearsal space, when the church they used was forced to sell the building.

EXCITED: Founder Colin Peckham Colin studied music at Edinburgh University and theology with Unisa, and is also a published arranger, orchestrator and conductor who has worked with orchestras in South Africa and the UK. He says it was a struggle finding a central venue, which all their members could easily reach, and at a cost they could afford. Colin says: “And our aim is racial reconciliation – and we want to avoid such hurdles. Our office manager arranged a meeting with the minister at Mowbray Presbyterian Church, and he saw immediately what we were trying to do, and they offered us space at a rate we could afford.”

Colin says they are finally ready to sing again. He says: “The atmosphere in rehearsals is electric, we have members from all over the city – from the Atlantic Seaboard to the Cape Flats – and we’re looking for more. “We still have spaces available for tenors, basses and sopranos, and will be holding auditions later this year.