After being felled by the curve balls of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, the Cape Town Gospel Choir is back on their feet and ready to entertain fans again.
Founder Colin Peckham says they have found a new home after losing their rehearsal space, when the church they used was forced to sell the building.
Colin studied music at Edinburgh University and theology with Unisa, and is also a published arranger, orchestrator and conductor who has worked with orchestras in South Africa and the UK.
He says it was a struggle finding a central venue, which all their members could easily reach, and at a cost they could afford.
Colin says: “And our aim is racial reconciliation – and we want to avoid such hurdles. Our office manager arranged a meeting with the minister at Mowbray Presbyterian Church, and he saw immediately what we were trying to do, and they offered us space at a rate we could afford.”
Colin says they are finally ready to sing again.
He says: “The atmosphere in rehearsals is electric, we have members from all over the city – from the Atlantic Seaboard to the Cape Flats – and we’re looking for more.
“We still have spaces available for tenors, basses and sopranos, and will be holding auditions later this year.
“Our first event back is on Sunday and we will be singing in styles from blues, gospel, traditional hymns and contemporary Christian songs.”
Catch the Cape Town Gospel Choir perform in their return concert at Protea Valley Church, Van Riebeeckshof Road (opposite Spar) in Bellville at 7pm. Tickets are available at www.originsa.org.
If you can’t afford a donation, you can call the office for a free ticket on 021 825 9903.