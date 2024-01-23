The top 20 Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Award recipients have been announced and Cape Town dominates the list with 11 strong comedians in the running. The Savanna Newcomer Showcase took centre stage at a sold-out Theatre On The Square in Sandton on Sunday night, leaving the audience in stitches.

The 2024 edition proved to be a success, with a jam-packed venue featuring seasoned comedians, media representatives, and agencies, all rallying behind the emerging talents competing for the coveted Newcomer Award at this year’s Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards. Hosted by 2023 Comedian of the Year, Robby Collins, the evening kicked off with last year’s Newcomer Award winner, Wazi M Kunene, setting the comedic tone. The spotlight then shifted to 20 talented newcomers who, selected at random, unleashed five minutes of their best material.

Cape Town comedians in the running include Callum Hitchcock, Celine Tshika, Chuma Bentele, Kaashif Stellenboom, Lerato Sokhulu, Mzonke Maloney, Sarah Abraham, Sipho Luther, Thula Sithole, Zachary Esau and Wesley Paulse. Producer of the Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards, Manuela Dias de Deus, says: “The Newcomer Showcase is a testament to the vibrant future of comedy. Witnessing these fresh talents command the stage with such brilliance is truly exhilarating. “We’re proud to provide a platform of this stature for these rising stars and can’t wait to see their continued success.”

Now in its 11th year, the Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards were created to build the industry, to highlight the stalwarts that have pioneered new paths and to support emerging talent to be the best they can be. The newcomers, hailing from various corners of South Africa, were flown in for the opportunity to showcase their comedic prowess at the annual event. Having watched the newcomers, the industry will now cast their votes and the top five will be named the finalists at the Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards nominee announcement event in February.