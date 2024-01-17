South African model, actress and DJ Roxanne Kalie is reaching levels in Los Angeles with her high-end energy, making her an in demand asset in the international entertainment industry. Roxanne was scouted at the age of 13 by the director of a top model agency and has been in the industry ever since. Over the years, she has appeared in leading roles in national and international commercials with top brands, becoming a recognisable face, and solidified herself as a respected deep house DJ.

The 33-year-old mom of three returns home this month and said she is excited to be visiting her home in Goodwood. "I'm looking forward to reconnecting with family and friends over my favourite meals/cuisine during this special time of year and to being social and getting to play to South African audiences, the energy is unmatched!" Roxanne, who has headlined some of the best venues in the US and has had her image showcased in Times Square, is now based in Los Angeles.

Roxanne Kalie and family. Picture: Supplied Most recently, she partnered with her husband Nikolai Rowe – whom she married after a whirlwind meeting and long-distance relationship – to launch the podcast "Going the Distance With NikoRox" on Anchor.fm as well as the YouTube channel "On the Go With NikoRox". Although most recognisable for her modelling work, Roxanne Kalie has made her mark as a DJ too. Picture: Supplied “We were selected to be featured in Season 4 of ‘Black Love’ on the OWN network to share our story with various other couples and later we received a request to compose a piece for Black Love.com.” Although most recognisable for her modelling work, she has made a splash as a DJ. After performing at several events at the W Hotel in Westwood, West Beverly Hills, Roxanne was offered the position of resident DJ for the summer of 2021.

This led to her becoming the first black female resident DJ at the hotel, performing pregnant for half of this residency. If there was a possible candidate to showcase the abilities of a pregnant woman, then Roxanne would be the poster girl; while pregnant, she was also booked to play at the Women's March Action (WMA) protest when the US Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade and abortion restrictions were implemented. Roxanne recalls: “With over 50,000 protesters, that march has been my largest audience to date.”