A Music concert is being held today to officially open the Netball World Cup innie Kaap.
This is the first time the tournament is being held on African soil.
With it being just three days away, the City of Cape Town is gearing up for the opening of the tournament which is being held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
To set the tone for the 10-day tournament, the City is hosting a concert to launch the Cape Town mega Fan Park outside the CTICC.
Some of the country’s top musical talent including Simmy, Goodluck, Kurt Darren, Emo Adams and Nasty C will be lighting up the stage at the free opening concert, starting at 4pm.
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis will officially open the Fan Park during the concert.
The City said the Fan Park will be open from Friday at 7am until the end of the Netball World Cup on August 6.
Situated on Walter Sisulu Drive between Heerengracht and Buitengracht, the Fan Park will be the official viewing area for the tournament.
“This Fan Park is a space where people from all walks of life can get together to share in the experience,” said the City’s Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith. “The Fan Park is free of charge.
“As the City, we want to ensure that everyone, especially those without tickets for games inside the CTICC can enjoy a festive environment with friends, family and fellow sports lovers,” Smith added.