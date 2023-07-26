This is the first time the tournament is being held on African soil.

With it being just three days away, the City of Cape Town is gearing up for the opening of the tournament which is being held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

To set the tone for the 10-day tournament, the City is hosting a concert to launch the Cape Town mega Fan Park outside the CTICC.

Some of the country’s top musical talent including Simmy, Goodluck, Kurt Darren, Emo Adams and Nasty C will be lighting up the stage at the free opening concert, starting at 4pm.