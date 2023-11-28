Hip-hop artist Cassper Nyovest says he is a changed man and bought his first Bible.
The local music heavyweight performed in front of a roaring crowd at the annual Festive Lights Switch-On event in Cape Town on Sunday.
The award-winning rapper was one of the headline acts alongside Amapiano artist, Focalistic, who performed in front of nearly 70 000 people at the Grand Parade.
Ahead of his performance, Nyovest exclaimed: “I always felt like I am a child of God and I understand what it means, but something happened to me where I woke up and I realised what it actually means, and you realise what life is all about and I find that life is now what I thought it was about, so I’ve had to kind of give up a lot of things that I was doing and live the life that I was to live as a Christian.
“I bought my first Bible. The Bible I had was given to me, so it’s like I made a commitment to learn about this Jesus, this God that I talk about and that what I’m talking about when I say I’ve given my life to God.”
The 32-year-old recently dropped his seventh studio album, Solomon, amid his ongoing African Throne tour with Nasty C.
Other artists at Sunday’s line-up included popular Kaapse rapper Ricky Vani Frontline, SAMA winner Matthew Mole, Afrikaans band RAAF, Hanover Park’s cultural singing troupe The Tjommies, local songbird Whitney April as well as the City of Cape Town’s dance competition winners Born Spartans Dance.
Tashreeq de Villiers, aka Ricky Vani Frontline performed all his original hits, including Ricky oppie beat, which had the audience singing along to every word.