The award-winning rapper was one of the headline acts alongside Amapiano artist, Focalistic, who performed in front of nearly 70 000 people at the Grand Parade.

Ahead of his performance, Nyovest exclaimed: “I always felt like I am a child of God and I understand what it means, but something happened to me where I woke up and I realised what it actually means, and you realise what life is all about and I find that life is now what I thought it was about, so I’ve had to kind of give up a lot of things that I was doing and live the life that I was to live as a Christian.

CHANGED HIS WAYS: Cassper bought a Bible

“I bought my first Bible. The Bible I had was given to me, so it’s like I made a commitment to learn about this Jesus, this God that I talk about and that what I’m talking about when I say I’ve given my life to God.”