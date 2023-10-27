There’s a big weekend ahead with so much to look forward to, but we are here to make choosing your entertainment easier for you. If you are looking for a vibe to watch the Springboks take on the All Blacks while partying at the same time, then the Cape Town Stadium is the place to be on Saturday.

What is set to be the biggest party in the Mother City this weekend, Grammy Award-winning artist Zakes Bantwini is here with the Abantu concert featuring all your favourite performers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zakes Bantwini (@zakesbantwini) Bantwini will be the first local artist to headline a concert at this venue, alongside Nomcebo Zikode, Sun-EL Musician, Goldfish, K.O., Ami Faku, Tresor, Major League DJz, YoungstaCPT and television personality Boity Thulo, among a host of other top talent. With the Boks, the defending Rugby World Cup champions looking to defend their title, Bantwini also announced that the match will be displayed live on the big screen at the Abantu concert.

PERFORMING: YoungstaCPT at CT Stadium. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA) Bantwini said: “It’s with great pleasure and excitement that we announce the country’s biggest fan park and World Cup Final screening at the Cape Town Stadium. We will be screening the full game." This is a show not to be missed and a vibe like no other – pull through to watch the game, enjoy some lekker music with lekker mense. GO BOKKE! SA fans will get behind the champs. Residents and motorists are reminded that a number of road closures around the Cape Town Stadium will be in effect on the day.

Tickets are available at Howler from R600 for Phase 2, as Phase 1 tickets are sold out, and limited student discount tickets are still available at @varsityvibesa The City has also made three public venues available for viewing – these are Bree Street in the Cape Town CBD, the Monwabisi Sport and Recreation Centre in Langa, and the Westridge Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain. All three sites will be active from 5pm, with DJs and big screens to live stream the match.