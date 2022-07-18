Mense, Boeta Joe and Gamat are back for Joe Barber’s Family Reunion. The all-new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest.

Joe Barber’s Family Reunion will feature the much-loved characters Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela - back on stage for the first time in three years. The show will also feature a special musical performance by popular Kaapse rapper Early B. Joe Barber is the iconic comedy performance, created by and starring Oscar Petersen and David Isaacs with a legacy spanning more than 20 years.

The all-new Joe Barber stage show takes place in November “Oscar and I have missed our Joe Barber family so much,” says David, who plays Gamat. “The last time we performed as Joe Barber was in 2019, at three sold-out shows at GrandWest. It’s long overdue to get the Joe Barber family back in one place!” “These characters - Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela - have become an integral part of my and David’s lives,” says Oscar, who plays Boeta Joe.

“We have so much love for the fans in Cape Town. I get stopped all the time, fans asking when Joe Barber will return. “Now you can tell everyone on the family Whatsapp group, we are back!” Joe Barber’s Family Reunion is Directed by Lara Bye and produced by Ian Bredenkamp.