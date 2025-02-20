WORLD-FAMOUS DJ and producer Black Coffee will collaborate with award-winning jazz pianist Nduduzo Makhathini in a performance set to redefine musical boundaries at The Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF). The world-class collaboration, featuring a full orchestra, horns, percussion and an array of special guest vocalists, will be one of the most unforgettable moments in the festival’s history.

The CTIJF, Africa’s grandest gathering of jazz and world-class musical talent, announced the first artists in its highly anticipated 2025 line-up. Their CTIJF performance will mark the first time their joint repertoire is performed live in a fully-orchestrated song, promising an experience that merges the best of both worlds – soul-stirring jazz and hypnotic electronic rhythms. A torchbearer of South African jazz, Nduduzo Makhathini is an acclaimed pianist, composer and bandleader whose work bridges traditional African spirituality with modern jazz.

Signed to the iconic Blue Note Records, Makhathini’s music is revered for its meditative, healing qualities and its deep-rooted connection to the sounds of the African continent. Lindsay Rhoda, talent manager of the CTIJF, said: “Kicking off our 2025 line-up with a collaboration of this magnitude sets the tone for what promises to be one of the most unforgettable editions of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. “Black Coffee and Nduduzo Makhathini’s fusion of electronic mastery and jazz brilliance is just the beginning.”