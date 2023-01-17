Grammy Award-winning music producer and DJ Black Coffee is ready to come on one of the most watched and controversial podcasts. Taking to his official Twitter, the Drive hitmaker let hosts MacG and Sol Phenduka know that he is ready to be a guest on the show.

Seems Phenduka was on the money when he said Black Coffee would eventually come to the Podcast and Chill with MacG podcast. “Ready to come and chill Gents @Solphendukaa @MacGUnleashed,” he simply tweeted Ready to come and chill Gents @Solphendukaa @MacGUnleashed — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) January 14, 2023 Chillers were elated to hear that one of the most successful musicians in Mzansi was ready to share his story on the podcast, which is known for giving celebrities a platform to share their tales uncensored.