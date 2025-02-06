JINNE, Kanye West kook nie sag nie. The rapper seemingly shaded his ex-wife Kim Kardashian by calling his current wife Bianca Censori the “most Googled person”.

If you remember, reality star Kim K had been obsessed with “breaking the internet”. So much so, she would regularly share half-kaal images of herself online. Now one could say maybe it was all Ye’s influence as Kim’s online antics have changed since divorcing the rapper, but Bianca has made a name for herself with showing off her lyf in public.

Ye took to his Instagram Stories to make a bold statement regarding his current partner, who broke the internet with her controversial Grammys appearance on Sunday. In his viral post, the Yeezy founder shared a video of the Australian architect doing warm-up exercises while promoting his clothing brand with a sheer see-through dress. Kanye wrote over the clip: “The most googled person on earth wearing YZY women’s.”

He also posted the “invisible dress”, which Bianca wore on the red carpet, including a blank snap on which the 47-year-old rap star penned: “WE BEAT THE GRAMMIES”. In the next slide, he caption: “FOR CLARITY, FEBRUARY 4TH 2025, MY WIFE IS THE MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET CALLED EARTH.” Mense on social media have since begun assuming that the rapper’s post directly aimed at his former wife by pulling such stunts, who set the internet on fire with her naked Paper magazine cover over 10 years ago.