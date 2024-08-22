Jennifer Lopez is reportedly hartseer and “disappointed” after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck on Tuesday night. The couple, famously nicknamed Bennifer, got a second chance at love, but now that is over too.

Pop superstar J Lo, 55, was engaged to Hollywood actor Ben, 52, in the early 2000s. However, their relationship went bust, with the two moving on, with Jenny from the block marrying Marc Anthony and Ben tying the knot with Jennifer Garner. But serendipity brought them back together in 2021 and they exchanged vows the following year.

The singer/actress wrote a hele album - 'This Is Me ... Now' - inspired by the pair's reignited love affair and even made a movie version. Maar nou is daai ook klaar. A new report suggests Jennifer felt the time was right to start moving on with her life.

A source told PEOPLE: “[She knows] it’s time to move on” for various reasons ... “She’s very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn’t given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage. “He hasn’t shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It’s gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself.”

The divorce filing came exactly two years after the couple’s extravagant second wedding in Georgia on August 20 2022 - and an insider told the publication the significance of the date wasn’t lost on the Waiting For Tonight singer. They said: “She was done waiting and the date she did it speaks a ton ... [The divorce filing] gives her control of the process ... It’s good that she did it ... “She tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken."

The source went on to insist the former couple's blended family is taking priority, adding: “The kids are a top priority, as they always have been.” There’s potentially a klomp geld at stake in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce. TMZ reported on Tuesday that the former couple didn’t sign a prenup ahead of their wedding two years ago.