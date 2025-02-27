JINNE mense, these e-hailing guys just can’t seem to stay out of the news. This time around it’s Uber that is under the microscope after a complaint from radio jockey Anele Mdoda who recently shared a frightening experience with one of the company’s drivers, claiming he became aggressive after she selected the “don’t-talk-to-me” option on the app.

Mdoda took to social media to explain what happened during her trip while innie Kaap. She said the driver was upset that she didn’t want to chat and allegedly told her: “In my country, we would rape you to teach you a lesson.” Feeling unsafe, she faked an Instagram Live video to make him skrik and make it home safely.

Mdoda then wrote on X: “My Uber driver tonight was upset that I had picked the ‘don’t talk to me’ option. He then said, ‘In my country, we would rape you to teach you a lesson,’ and I had to fake being on Instagram Live to get home safe.” But the driver took to social media to wys his side of the story, leaving netizens divided.

The cabbie responded: “What happened on that day was, she requested me from Souk Long Street to The Rockefeller Hotel which was seven minutes and some seconds drive away. I picked her up and started driving. “Five minutes into the trip, I heard a bang on my window like a stone was thrown to it, and in shock, I asked what was that. She immediately apologised and said she mistakenly hit the window with her ring on her finger, so I said OK. “A few seconds after, I noticed she was rolling down my window back and forth and trying to lay fully on the back seat. That prompted me to ask her if she was OK.

“Her response was ‘Yes, I’m fine’ and she said another word after, either, ‘I’m just tipsy or just sleepy,’ which I didn’t understand exactly at the time. So to get the exact thing she said, I asked her, ‘Do you mean you are sleepy or tipsy?’ That was all I said.” The driver claimed that this question set Mdoda off. He adds: “She flipped out, yelling, ‘don’t talk to me! What did the Uber rules say?’ repeatedly. Mind you, this is me trying to know if she was OK because, at that point, I was starting to get worried.” He added that the tension escalated as they neared her destination prompting Mdoda to start recording.