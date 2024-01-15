The award-winning South African jazz musician and social activist Simphiwe Dana is set to dazzle Cape Town audiences later this month with two shows. Simphiwe, 43, is excited to announce the return of MOYA on 26 and 27 January at the Artscape Theatre following sold-out performances in 2022 and 2023 in Johannesburg.

Directed by prolific Artistic Director and Choreographer Gregory Maqoma, MOYA will be staged with a creative fusion of contemporary African dance and movement by dynamic dancers of Vuyani Dance Theatre. Simphiwe says: “Moya, was born out of a need for me to find peace and solace after losing my mother in 2021. This production has grown and touched not only me at my time of loss, but the audience that has watched the show in the previous seasons. “As we journey on together with my collaborators on this work, we are looking to touch more and more people through the work by presenting the show in other cities.