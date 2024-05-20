Ashwin Willemse, former Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok, will make his comeback to television rugby punditry in two weeks’ time when free to air network Etv launches its own show called Bôll & Ôll that starts on May 26.

Sports journalist JP Keyter, Willemse and professor Wilbur Kraak from the University of the Western Cape will be the three hosts of the show that mainly focuses on club rugby, and discussing the educational and technical side of the game.