Ashwin Willemse, former Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok, will make his comeback to television rugby punditry in two weeks’ time when free to air network Etv launches its own show called Bôll & Ôll that starts on May 26.
Sports journalist JP Keyter, Willemse and professor Wilbur Kraak from the University of the Western Cape will be the three hosts of the show that mainly focuses on club rugby, and discussing the educational and technical side of the game.
Willemse has been away from show business since 2018 after the ex-winger ‘s sensational walkout of the SuperSport studios in May of 2018, when he accused fellow pundits at the time Nick Mallett and Naas Botha of racism.
Mallett and Botha were later cleared of the accusations, after an internal investigation, with Willemse taking his case against his two fellow ex-Springboks to the South African Human Rights Commision.
The SAHRC announced it had closed the investigation due to a lack of response from Willemse.