Manenberg will come alive with the sound of music this festive, as the AIM (Arts in Manenberg) Society is hosting a three-day event to shine a light on local talent. The unique celebration, set to take place on today, 8th, and 15th December, will create a platform for emerging artists to showcase their artistic gifts, and is just one of the ways in which the community is trying to claim back their streets from skollies.

Dancer Darion Adams, 31, the founding director of the AIMSociety, explains: “By organising events like ARTS IN MANENBERG, the AIM Society aims to provide a platform for future artists, cultivating a diverse range of cultural experiences within the community. TAKE INITIATIVE: Darion Adams, 31 “This company has always been a dream of mine. The initial dream was to have a dance school, but it developed into something bigger. I look at organisations like Bertha House in Mowbray and I think, I wish this could be in Manenberg.” Adams reveals there are many challenges in pulling off events such as these in Manenberg, including a lack of financial support from government.

He says: “The issue on the Cape Flats is that government resources and access to resources aren’t properly redistributed to our people. Resources like arts and culture initiatives and then capacity strengthening workshops, youth development initiatives, leadership courses, business courses, training and the like, get little to no access unless it comes in small waves and not in large consistent quantities.” MOVEMENT: Dancer Darion Adams is inspiring the youth Residents in and around Manenberg are encouraged to attend the three days of activities. Today sees a DJ Workshop with Big Shammy and a Dance Workshop with Cohen Erasmus at Phoenix High School from 10am to 2pm, entry is free.