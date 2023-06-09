Anwar Cozette presents the Amapiano Take Over in aid of the Lentegeur School for Learners with Special Educational Needs (LSEN).
The purpose of the event is to help raise funds and ensure learners enjoy their end-of-year events without placing strain on the school or its rolled out budgets.
The first fundraiser will be hosted tomorrow at Yellowwood Primary School in Mitchells Plain, featuring local entertainers like DJ Chad, Weh Sliiso, Atie G, DJ Tino, DJ Austin, DJ Nathaniel, Elmonte Leibrandt, Elrich Arends, and Kerrim Metty Merim.
Entry is R50 and doors open at 6pm till late for patrons older than 18 years.
Come party for a good cause as all proceeds will go towards the Lentegeur School for LSEN.