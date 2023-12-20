Actor Irshaad Ally is a man of many talents and has now added rapper to his resume. The face of Rhafiek Samsodien in the soapie Suidooster has released his debut song, Tien Kadokkies.

Irshaad, who previously starred in local movies Four Corners and Nommer 37 among others, says he knows his song, which tackles the thorny issues of racism and white privilege, will ruffle some feathers, but he is “willing to take the risk”. Irshaad explains: “The song speaks of a childhood game we used to play, you’d get 10 fist hits to your shoulder when you got something wrong. You would accept this as the punishment from your friends. HAS OVERCOME: Irshaad Ally, 45 “It’s like being a person of colour, constantly getting these 10 kadokkies, but we don’t know why.

“I have spoken to various brown people who would softly complain about how we have to work extra hard, but nobody ever talks about it openly.” Inspiration for the song hit five years ago during Ramadaan, and he wrote it down. Irshaad, 45, grew up in Hanover Park and now lives in Athlone. He says candidly: “I’m a former drug addict, my brother and I used to do drugs together and rhyme together.

HAS OVERCOME: Irshaad Ally, 45 “He is nearly 60 now and he is still on drugs and loves to recite his poems to people even though he is high as a kite.” The music video of Tien Kadokkies was released on 16 December on YouTube. The dad of two says: “I delayed the process because I was afraid I was going to ruffle feathers, tackling the issues I talk about in this song, but I feel like now is the time.