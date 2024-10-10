Just a day after reports that Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori were headed for Splitsville, the pair were photographed going shopping in Tokyo. According US skinner website TMZ, Yeezy, 47, and his 29-year-old architect wife had “split up weeks ago” and were possibly getting a divorce.

The gossip merts claimed the Grammy winner had told his tjommies that he planned to divorce his spouse and live in Tokyo. No reason was given for their rumoured breakup. In recent weeks, the pair were flying solo, with Kanye touring the Far East to promote his new album Vultures.

Meanwhile, it was Biancahad flown back to Australia to be with her family to deal with the breakdown of the relationship. But it seems the couple Kanye sonder die ander nie. They were spotted riding an escalator in a Tokyo mall looking diep verlief.