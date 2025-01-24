HEADLINE makers Tyla and Chidimma Adetshina have made Avance Media's 2024 100 Most Influential African Women list. Controversial beauty pageant queen Chidimma Adetshina and breakout pop sensation Tyla have permy been in the news, with loads of fans and haters engaging debates.

Now PR and rating firm Avance Media has named the two in its 2024 of inspirational role models and personalities for women and girls on the continent. This sixth edition recognises remarkable female figures who have made a significant impact in diverse sectors globally, with a spotlight on some of South Africa's prominent personalities. Tyla has gone from a “pretty girl from Joburg” to a ware global star since dropping her viral smash Water in July 2023.

Since then, 22-year-old Tyla Laura Seethal has ruled the charts with her afro-pop bangers and won almost every award she was nominated for. Last year, she swept to major awards at the Grammys and BET, Billboard and MTV awards on the back of her self-titled debut album in 2024. Her impressive accolades include the coveted Best International Act award from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, and the Best New Artist title at the BET Awards 2024.

The Push 2 Start singer has also clinched the Global Force award at the Billboard No1s event and was honoured with the Best Afrobeats award at the MTV Video Music Awards. Jinne, this girl has been busy. Another notable name on the list is the controversial formerly Cape-based model Adetshina. The Miss Universe Nigeria winner made headlines last year when she reached the Top 16 in the Miss South Africa pageant.

But mense soon jumped on her eligibility due to questions over her Nigerian-Mozambican heritage. The Department of Home Affairs conducted an investigation into her citizenship, revealing prima facie evidence of identity theft and fraud linked to the actions of her mother, Anabella Rungo, dating back to 2001. As pressure mounted from the allegations, Adetshina withdrew from the Miss South Africa competition just two days ahead of the finale.