Adele's Munich concert was already set to be a showstopper but for two South Africans, it turned into the experience of a lifetime. Out of an 80 000-strong crowd, radio broadcaster Clement Manyathela and his friend Basani found themselves sharing the stage with the global superstar.

The “I Drink Wine” singer’s residency at Messe München has been the talk of the town with her record-breaking 22-song set list, wowing fans worldwide. Even in South Africa, we turn her emotional ballads into party anthems — crying and celebrating all at once. For the fans who flew across the globe to see her, their joy was palpable. Adele, always one to connect with her audience, spotted a group of South Africans having the time of their lives in the crowd. Without hesitation, she invited Basani up to join her on stage.

In a heart-warming move, Basani brought along her friend Manyathela, the well-known radio personality from “Radio 702” and “Cape Talk”, especially since it was his birthday. Munich Night 4 pic.twitter.com/eyFkRuzbEh — Adele (@Adele) August 11, 2024 Flashing her signature smile as she welcomed them into the spotlight, Adele said: “You guys are just being such a vibe!” What followed was a moment of pure delight. Adele, known for her down-to-earth nature, shared a light-hearted chat with Manyathela and Basani, even playfully reminding Manyathela to “actually push record”, ensuring the moment was captured forever.

The trio then posed for a selfie and you can imagine those bright exciting smiles. The cherry on top? Adele’s promise to the duo and every South African fan in the crowd: “I’ll come to South Africa. I love South Africa.” #adele #adeleinmunich #adelelive #fansonstage #nigth4 ♬ Originalton - Paolatravell @paolatravell I was so proud and happy for this couple from south africa #paolatravell @Tesé 🐈‍⬛🫧🤎 commented: “She doesn’t know how much we want an Adele concert 😭”