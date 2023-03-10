There’s no school like old school – and it doesn’t get better than the iconic Temptations, who will be performing all their classic hits live this Sunday in the beautiful Boland. This Grammy award-winning US group, with a career that spans 50 years, once ruled the charts with hits such as My Girl, Ain’t Too Proud to Beg, Get Ready, Lady Soul, Treat Her Like a Lady, and much more.

Lead singer Bernard Gibson said the group is very excited to perform for their Cape fans. ICONIC group: The Temptations innie Kaap. “We’ve heard how big and loud the energy can get here with Capetonians. “As a true musician, it’s a dream come true for us to perform in this iconic country.

“We also look forward to sharing the stage with some of Cape Town’s acts. We’ve heard good things from our peers who’ve been here before. I believe the talent is tops.” The concert will take place at the majestic Du Kloof Lodge situated approximately 50km outside Cape Town. Opening acts will include Cape Town’s most loved performers such as Nur Abrahams, Mujahid George and brothers Loukmaan and Emo Adams, who grew up belting out the hits of the Temptations at their shows.