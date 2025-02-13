By NAZEEM DAVIDS THE Cape Flats has produced many renowned artists over the years.

Every now and then, an exceptional talent emerges. Moegammat Zayd Damon from Steenberg is a prime example of that. This boy, with his bright smile, great style and phenomenal voice, brings audiences to their feet whenever he performs.

It’s not just his voice – it’s his stage confidence, his humility and his connection with the audience.Hy herrit, gebore merrit! If you want to see what I am talking about, check out his videos on the InnieKaap Facebook page. They have nearly two million views! Moegammat Zayd was born to parents Meeraj and Zubeida Damon 12 years ago and comes from a family with deep roots in the Malay choirs. His father was one of the founding members of Aquarius Sing Koor and says with a smile: “Our whole family loves music.

SUPPORT: Damon family “Zayd’s older brothers, Mujaheed and Igshaan, are both accomplished vocalists. Die kom maar seker van die pa se bloed! “We noticed that at a very young age our baby could hold a tune and hit some very high notes. “With this natural talent, he is lucky always to have had his eldest brother, Mujaheed, to guide and mentor him.

“As his family, we are here to support him, nurture him and keep him grounded.” Moegammat Zayd says: “Music has always played a big part in our family’s life. I don’t know a life without it. “I used to watch my brother Mujaheed rehearse with my father. I was so happy when I could finally join in and sing with them.

“My mommy is my biggest supporter and is always there for me. “She makes sure I do my homework, go to madrassah, play my sports and do my singing. “I am so thankful to my parents for sacrificing their time and money to help me, and that is why I always do my best.“Music is my passion and my way of expressing myself. I feel my best when I see people enjoying and appreciating my singing. Shukran, and thank you to everyone who always cheers for me.”

ALLROUNDER: Zayd Talent and confidence isn’t Moegamat Zayd’s only strong suit. Not only does he sing well, he excels academically too – especially in mathematics and science. He is currently in the final six for the opportunity to win a three-month scholarship to Trinity Primary School in Orlando, Florida, USA.

Kristi Rossouw, the acting principal at Floreat Primary School in Steenberg, which Moegammat Zayd attends, says: “At Floreat Primary, we expose our learners to the opportunities and possibilities that exist in all activities. “You get out as much as you put in. “The teaching staff and learners are very proud of him, not just for his musical ability, but also his dedication to his school work.”

He attends music classes every Tuesday through his school’s partnership with Battswood Art Centre (BAT). His music tutor, Jacqueline Boyce, says: “I have had the pleasure of teaching him for the last six months. “He is a dedicated and committed young man who knows how to prioritise his academics and music.

“We have been hard at work with his sight-reading ability and understanding the theoretical side of music. “He is an enthusiastic BAT choir member and does solo performances. I feel very privileged to be able to help this beautiful soul achieve his dreams. “I hope that more people will be able to see and experience the beauty of his gift and that he will be given every chance to be the best he can be.”

TOP STUDENT: Damon, 12 With the Cape Malay Choir and Kaapse Klopse seasons now over, a look back shows the laaitie left his mark big time. He walked off with the top prizes in five categories: Cape Malay Choir Board Section 2 Juvenile Soloist, Cape Malay Choir Board Season Finale Juvenile Soloist, Keep The Dream Section 2 Juvenile Soloist, Keep The Dream Top 10 Juvenile Soloist and the Kaapse Klopse (KKKA) Section 1 Juvenile Sentimental. When it comes to singing – it is obvious that this laaitie is a natural-born winner!

Moegammat Zayd is crazy about his older siblings Mujaheed, Igshaan and Tharwat and they about him. They have this message for their baby brother: “We want you to know that we are immensely proud of you. When you were born, we immediately knew that you are destined for greatness. “We cannot wait to see what the future holds for you. We love and adore you and support you all the way.”

The Innie Kaap team and the whole Cape Flats are behind Moegammat Zayd. With his extraordinary voice, balanced life, and solid support structure, I feel he is destined to make us proud. I only hope that the right people guide him and that his talent is exposed to more of the country and the world. Our youngsters deserve the opportunities and platforms to excel. Moegammat Zayd is a star, and he deserves to shine.

Community cup results THE Good Hope Malay Choir Board, under the chairmanship of Moegamat Noor Mitchell, held their Community Cup competition on Sunday. Four choirs dished up lekka, authentic Malay choir singing. The results were as follows: Afrikaanse Moppie

1st The Hague SK 2nd Belvinie SK

3rd Kensington SK 4th Good Hopes SK

Combined Chorus 1st The Hague SK 2nd Kensington SK

3rd Belvinie SK 4th Good Hopes SK

Nederlandse Lied 1st The Hague SK 2nd Kensington SK

3rd Good Hopes SK 4th Belvinie SK

Highest Points 1st The Hague SK 2nd Belvinie SK

3rd Kensington SK 4th Good Hopes SK

He walked off with the top prizes in five categories: Cape Malay Choir Board Section 2 Juvenile Soloist, Cape Malay Choir Board Season Finale Juvenile Soloist, Keep The Dream Section 2 - 1 st Prize Juvenile Soloist, Keep The Dream Top 10 Juvenile Soloist and the Kaapse Klopse (KKKA) Section 1 Juvenile Sentimental.

When it comes to singing – it is obvious that this laaitie is a natural-born winner! Moegammat Zayd is crazy about his older siblings, and they about him. Mujaheed, Igshaan and Tharwat. They have this message for their baby brother, “We want you to know that we are immensely proud of you. When you were born, we immediately knew that you are destined for

greatness. We cannot wait to see what the future holds for you. We love and adore you and support you all the way.” The InnieKaap team and the whole Cape Flats are behind Moegammat Zayd. With his extraordinary voice, balanced life, and solid support structure, I feel he is destined to make us proud. I only hope that the right people spot him and that his talent is exposed to more of the country and the world.