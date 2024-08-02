Rising star and TikTok fan favourite Carlethia is a South African vocalist who has been getting a lot of attention these days for her beautiful multi-octave voice and infectious personality. The singer has been gracing the stages and radio waves across Cape Town. And now she is set to perform at an extraordinary live event to perform her new single.

It all goes down at Protea Hotel Fire & Ice this Saturday. Her hit single "Attention" has been making waves on local stations and is a blend of Pop, Afrobeat, and Dance to make up an unforgettable groovy tune. But Carlethia is no stranger to the music scene and has previously performed at events at the Cape Town Convention Center, the Baxter Theatre and the famed Sanctuary Mandela where the late Nelson Mandela once lived after he was released from political exile.

In addition to her musical talents, Carletheia engages a global audience via TikTok with live performances and has a strong following eagerly anticipating her upcoming single, "I'll Always Be There" which is available on all digital platforms from today. The track was written and produced by five time Grammy American award-winning R&B artist and Maroon 5 keyboardist PJ Morton. @carletheia Lady Zamar - Collide @TK ♬ original sound - Carletheia Stiek uit for an evening filled with soulful melodies and unforgettable moments as Carlethia takes centre stage. It's an event not to be missed.