The first weekend of the new year is upon us and what better way to celebrate than at the biggest retro party this summer, with a touch of old-skool vibes and lekker sing-along tunes. The globe’s biggest retro bash comes to Cape Town on Sunday, 7 January, featuring the largest contingent of popular international artists and DJs from the 80s and 90s ever assembled in South Africa.

The vibe is “100% Retro: The Party” and it’s all going down this Sunday at the Cape Town Stadium with an A-list line-up that will strike an immediate chord with 80s and 90s music lovers and bring back some of the best memories of that sublime musical era. Performing live on stage will be artists like Technotronic, who had hits like Pump Up The Jam, This Beat is Technotronic and Get UP, as well as SNAP who had monster hits like Rhythm Is A Dancer and The Power. They will be joined by other well known artists like Dr Alban, Haddaway, Twenty4Seven, 2 Unlimited, Rozalla as well as popular local artist Nadine and a host of international and local 90s DJs, including Barney Simon, Alex Jay, Ian F and Shawny B.