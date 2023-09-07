Production will resume on the set of 7de Laan on Thursday, after filming was shut down on Monday. Danie Odendaal Productions had to shut down the popular soapie over the weekend after the SABC told the producers that it doesn’t have any money to pay them.

The company sent staff a text message to break the news and told them to stay at home until further notice. It said “management decided to suspend all normal 7de Laan operations with immediate effect due to insufficient funds to maintain salaries and other operational requirements”. Staff were also told that they would not be paid for this period. But according to TshisaLIVE, the company announced that production was set to resume today.

A statement from Danie Odendaal Productions reads: “After further engagement with the SABC regarding outstanding payments, Danie Odendaal Productions is pleased to announce that although the full amount owed has not yet been settled, there are now sufficient funds to resume production. “We confirm that production will recommence on Thursday, September 7. The cast and crew are committed to delivering the high-quality content our fans and viewers deserve.” In July, it was announced that the long-running soap would not be recommissioned for another season. After more than two decades on air, the Safta-winning soapie, which first aired on April 4, 2000, will end with its 24th season in December.