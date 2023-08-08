Elon Musk wants to moer Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and has proposed that the cage fight be streamed on his X (formerly Twitter) platform. The 52-year-old tech tycoon, who bought Twitter for $44 billion in 2022 and recently announced a rebrand of the platform, tweeted: “Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X.

“All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. [sic]” Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏.



All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023 Musk also revealed that he’s busy preparing for the fight. He said: “Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight. “Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work.”

Earlier this year, the tech billionaires announced plans to stage a cage fight. Musk and Zuckerberg, 39, exchanged messages over social media and confirmed that they were both keen on the idea. Musk joked at the time: “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’, where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing. [sic]”