Elon Musk wants to moer Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and has proposed that the cage fight be streamed on his X (formerly Twitter) platform.
The 52-year-old tech tycoon, who bought Twitter for $44 billion in 2022 and recently announced a rebrand of the platform, tweeted: “Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X.
“All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. [sic]”
Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023
All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.
Musk also revealed that he’s busy preparing for the fight. He said: “Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight.
“Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work.”
Earlier this year, the tech billionaires announced plans to stage a cage fight.
Musk and Zuckerberg, 39, exchanged messages over social media and confirmed that they were both keen on the idea.
Musk joked at the time: “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’, where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing. [sic]”
Fans will be interested to know that South African-born Musk has trained in Kyokushin karate, taekwondo, judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu briefly throughout his life.
Zuckerberg, meanwhile, has a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, so it should be a woelage bots.