The Phatt Society presents its second annual Phatt Jam at Dante’s Premier Lounge on Saturday.
The line-up includes Fiz-Shai A, DJ Roelstoel, Graham Jacobs, DJ Bolo, DJ Jayo with Vuvu Kumalo and a live band, plus a special appearance by TikTok star Xaviis Mkhosi.
This event is in aid of taking a stance against bullying, GBV, and discrimination against the disabled and LGBTQI+ communities.
The organisers stated: “We pride ourselves on creating a judge-free zone and allow people to be themselves and know that there will be no judgerige vibes on the night, cos at the Phatt Jam we celebrate you being unapologetically you!”
Both on the bill, DJ Roelstoel and Graham Jacobs aka DJ CrazyGCpt, have cerebral palsy.
“This is Phatt Society’s way of cultivating inclusivity as we don't look down on the next person.”
A portion of the funds raised will go towards purchasing food for a crèche in Manenberg.
Tickets are 100 pre-sold and R120 at the door. Doors open at 8pm. For tickets, you can WhatsApp 081 471 4300.