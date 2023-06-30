The line-up includes Fiz-Shai A, DJ Roelstoel, Graham Jacobs, DJ Bolo, DJ Jayo with Vuvu Kumalo and a live band, plus a special appearance by TikTok star Xaviis Mkhosi.

The Phatt Society presents its second annual Phatt Jam at Dante’s Premier Lounge on Saturday.

This event is in aid of taking a stance against bullying, GBV, and discrimination against the disabled and LGBTQI+ communities.

The organisers stated: “We pride ourselves on creating a judge-free zone and allow people to be themselves and know that there will be no judgerige vibes on the night, cos at the Phatt Jam we celebrate you being unapologetically you!”

Phatt Jam show

Both on the bill, DJ Roelstoel and Graham Jacobs aka DJ CrazyGCpt, have cerebral palsy.