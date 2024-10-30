R. Kelly’s lawyer reckons that the Diddy trial will bring down more big entertainment names. There are striking similarities between the two cases - both disgraced music artists are household names with millions of fans and both have been accused of sex crimes.

R. Kelly, the Pied Piper of R&B, has been convicted and is currently serving time in prison, after courts found him guilty, following years of controversial claims by alleged victims. Now Diddy faces the same legal process as he awaits trial next May after being charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution last month. But according to the Bump n Grind singer’s lawyer, because like Kelly, Combs was also charged under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act – a law known as RICO - other big names could be named in the case.

Disgraced: Convict R. Kelly. Picture: supplied Nicole Blank Becker tells Fox News Digital: “Diddy surrounded himself always with the best of the best. The actors who are the best actors, the elite. “I would say that it is very possible, when Diddy recognises that they have as much information as they do – all of which he is not going to even know for quite some time – he may be trying to figure out, ‘Hey, I give you this info, what's that going to do for me?’ “And I wouldn't be surprised if those types of negotiations occur and continue.