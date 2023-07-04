The most successful women’s soccer coach in South Africa, Desiree Ellis, recently launched a book about her life. The 60-year-old from Salt River has walked a remarkable journey and has been associated with Banyana Banyana, the women’s national football team, for 30 years – initially making her mark as a player (1993–2002), before transitioning to coaching.

Magic: Desiree Ellis from Salt River to the 2023 World Cup, written by sports journalist Luke Alfred, takes readers on the journey of her early days playing soccer on the streets to her illustrious career as a professional footballer and coach. INSIGHT: Desiree Ellis’ book now available at bookstores Growing up, she would play soccer with boys and her cousins because there were no women’s clubs back then. “Desiree’s inspiring football journey began many years before on the streets of Salt River in Cape Town where she developed the strength and skills that earned her the nickname ‘Magic’ on the field,” reads the book’s synopsis.

Back then, soccer boots were only dreamed of for Ellis and it was her Bata Toughees school shoes that suffered the wear and tear, often to the despair of her hard-working parents Ellis got her big break in 1978 with Athlone Celtic and went on to play for a number of local teams, including Spurs Ladies. In the early days of the Athlone Celtic women’s side, it was a family affair: uncle Eddie took on the role of coach, mom Natalie’s seamstress skills saw them all kitted out, and dad Ernest handled everything else, from transport to scheduling games.

Ellis featured in the South African national women's team between 1993 and 2002. "As South Africa emerged from sporting exile after the dark days of apartheid and stepped up to the international stage, Desiree proved to everyone who believed in her that dreams can come true," reads the book. With 32 caps, including captaining the team when South Africa won the inaugural Cosafa Women's Cup in 2002, she went on to become the most successful women's coach in the country.

high point came in 2022 when she coached Banyana Banyana to the Women’s Afcon title in Morocco. The win also earned the team automatic qualification for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup. The 23-chapter book lets the reader in on her coaching philosophy, her reflections on her most challenging years in women’s football, and more.