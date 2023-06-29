Two talented Cape Flats Ballroom and Latin dancers are hard at work raising funds to represent South Africa in Germany later this year. Under-21 champs Riana Jacobs and Morgan Achmat say dancing has always been a part of their lives.

And growing up in Bishop Lavis and Manenberg, known for social ills such as gangsterism and drugs, has only fuelled their determination to defy stereotypes. The dancers firmly believe that they can rise above their circumstances and show others that even in these challenging areas, there are young people with big dreams and untapped potential. Passion: Riana and Morgan Riana, 19, and Morgan, 18, have been dancing together since 2019 and have clinched multiple championship titles.

Following their triumph at the 2022 South African Championships, they were honoured with the opportunity to represent South Africa at the World Championships in Germany on December 9. Speaking to the Weekend Argus, Morgan said he and Riana have always had their eyes on the world stage. “We aspire to serve as exemplary role models for future generations and inspire other young people to realise their deepest desires,” he added.

Outside of dancing, he is pursuing a degree in business management and marketing, while Riana is studying nursing. But to reach Germany, the duo need financial assistance. Morgan said: “Going to represent SA in Germany is going to be the most amazing experience, and we look forward to dancing on such a massive platform, competing against all the representatives.”

The dancing duo will be hosting fundraisers in aid of their trip to Germany. One event is feel the beat, which takes place on August 12 at Silverstream Primary School in Manenberg at 5.30pm. This family friendly event will showcase Ballroom and Latin showdances, hip hop, rap performances, singing and more.