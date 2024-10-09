The late Whitney and mom Cissy Houston have been reunited in death, after the singer died aged 91. The late superstar’s singer mum Cissy Houston – who was a two-time Grammy winner who performed alongside icons including Elvis Presley and Aretha Franklin – passed away on Monday morning in her New Jersey home.

Her daughter-in-law Pat Houston confirmed Cissy’s death came while she was under hospice care for Alzheimer’s disease, with the singer said to be surrounded by loved ones at the end. Pat said in a statement: “Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness. We lost the matriarch of our family.” She added her mother-in-law’s contributions to music were “unparalleled”, saying: “Mother Cissy has been a strong and towering figure in our lives.

“A woman of deep faith and conviction, who cared greatly about family, ministry, and community. “Her more than seven-decade career in music and entertainment will remain at the forefront of our hearts.” As a member of the group Sweet Inspirations, with Doris Troy and her niece Dee Dee Warwick, she sang backup for the likes of Otis Redding, Lou Rawls, the Drifters and Dionne Warwick.