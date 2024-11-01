Get ready for a night of chills and fun with the Galileo Open Air Cinema who has opened its doors for Halloween season. With the enticing theme of #GalileoUnderTheStars, moviegoers are urged to stiek uit in their larniest or most scary costumes and prepare for spine-tingling cinematic experiences in the picturesque Kirstenbosch Gardens and Central Park this weekend

To start of the spooky activities on Thursday the marquee lawn of Kirstenbosch Garden was transformed into a haunted haven, setting the stage for a screening of the 80s horror classic ‘The Shining’. And today, families can join in with a spook-tacular Kids Halloween Show at Central Park, Century City, featuring the PG-rated animated film Hotel Transylvania. Follow Count Dracula and his quirky cast of monsters in the heart-warming comedy.

The playful evening promises a mix of fright and fun, with trick-or-treating and complementary face painting for the little ones. Food lovers can smul on a variety of delicious treats at both locations. Guests can pack their picnic baskets or choose from mini-market vendors offering mouth-watering dite like pizza, burgers, wraps, nachos, and popcorn— catering to vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and Halaal diets, alongside a fully-stocked bar featuring a range of beverages.

As darkness falls over the gardens, attendees can expect an enjoyable evening filled with entertainment, contests, and even a fortune teller ready to entice guests with both terrifying tricks and treats. With buzz building around the 2024 Galileo Halloween Shows, visitors are encouraged to dress for the occasion, as prizes await the most creatively-costumed ghouls and goblins, and be ready for a thriller. Tickets range from R150 to R275, and for a complete movie schedule and to secure your spot beneath the stars, visit www.thegalileo.co.za/movies.