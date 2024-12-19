Get ready for an unforgettable night as Mojo welcomes this South African hip-hop powerhouse to the stage this evening.
YoungstaCPT is known for his raw lyricism, captivating storytelling and unwavering pride in his Cape Malay culture and has become a defining voice in the South African hip-hop scene.
Get ready for a night of authentic beats and energy like no other. With over 25 food stalls and five unique bars, it’s more than just a concert, it’s a Mojo experience.
R80 gets you inside and includes a single Tanqueray Gin and Tonic or non-alcoholic Gin and Tonic.
All roads lead to the Mojo Market this Friday and the party starts at 8pm till late.