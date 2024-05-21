Sean “Diddy” Combs has been slammed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura’s legal team over his apology for moering her. The rapper-turned business mogul said on Sunday he was “truly sorry”, two days after a video was released by CNN showing him kicking and dragging the 37-year-old singer in a Los Angeles hotel.

The 54-year-old rapper, in a self shot-video, apologised but didn’t mention his ex’s name in the clip. Diddy says: “I mean I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses, my behaviour in that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. “I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab.

“Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I am committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVE (@diddy) Meredith Firetog, from Cassie’s legal firm, tells Page Six: “Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt.” Referring to other accusations Diddy is currently facing, she adds: “When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday.

“That he was only compelled to ‘apologise’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.” The 2016 assault was caught on camera and Cassie accused Diddy of abuse in a bombshell 2023 lawsuit. She claimed he was “extremely intoxicated” at the time and had punched her “in the face” leaving her with a “black eye”.