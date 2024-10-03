Earlier this week, rapper Cassper Nyovest’s baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, revealed that he had cheated on her while their son had been undergoing cancer treatment and life-threatening surgeries. In the post, Majozi reflected on life since the birth of 4- year-old Khotso Phoolo.

She wrote: “In the depth of fighting cancer. I was hit with a curve ball of infidelity. The woman knew me, my son’s condition & made no mistake with flaunting their relationship ... “Considering everything we had been through, it was more of the timing than the infidelity. He later married her.” The revelation caused a social media storm with netizens trolling Nyovest.

Since then, Nyovest shared his side of the story. He also acknowledged his mistakes, apologised to Majozi, her family and his family for the pain, and asked them for forgiveness. In the video, he said: “First of all I would like to confirm that everything my baby mama said about me was true. “Earlier on this year, I went to a few podcasts to try and share the life I was living and the type of mistakes that I did but also the type of hurt that I caused to a lot of people, including my baby mama.”

He said that during those podcasts he left out details pertaining to his son’s cancer because Majozi and he agreed that they would not share that with the public. “I thought I was honouring her and my son but maybe it might have come off as me trying to defend myself.” Nyovest also said that this might not be the “whole truth” but he wanted to take accountability for his part.

“It’s something I am not proud of but it is an important part of my life ... It’s something that I had to grow from, it’s something I had to forgive myself for.” He said that he understood why Majozi opened up about the events and that he hoped it would give he “a little peace”. “I would like to apologise to the mother of my child, her family, my family, and everybody I put in this mess. This is the mess that I’ve created.