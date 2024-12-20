Well-known radio DJ Unathi Nkayi was vol trane as she thanked Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie for standing by her. Like many of us, Nkayi’s career took a moerse knock during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2021, radio station Kaya 959 confirmed that Nkayi’s contract had been terminated after an alleged bekgeveg between her and on-air personality Sizwe Dhlomo. Last year, the singer issued a summons to Kaya 959, from the High Court of South Africa, seeking R1.6 million. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co) Her lawyer, David Feinberg, told IOL Entertainment at the time that: “The summons reflects that Nkayi is suing Kaya 959 for R1 300 000 for contractual damages.

“In addition, R100 000 for delictual damages and R200 000 for the infringement of her right to dignity [all totalling R1 600 000].” But after she was hired to host an event for McKenzie’s department, she thanked him for giving her the nod after a tough period. On Tuesday evening, Nkayi posted a video on Instagram of the emotional moment that brought her to tears, where McKenzie threw his weight behind her.

Meanwhile, McKenzie says: “I have never spoken to Nkayi, but she is going to blossom. “And while I’m the minister, she will represent us on stages. “And the ones who were planning that this woman must be destroyed, they got something coming.”

In her caption, Nkayi expressed her gratitude to the minister and ministry and many of her followers shared their support for her. McKenzie adds: “No person must be destroyed. “Whether we like people, we must make sure their talent gets appreciated.