Twitter (X) has disabled Taylor Swift’s account after graphic sexual images of the pop star went viral on the social media app last week. Users discovered this when they were met with an error message upon searching her name.

X told Page Six, “This is a temporary action and done with an abundance of caution as we prioritise safety on this issue.” The disturbing hoax images of the 34-year-old billionaire showed her in various sexual scenarios at her boyfriend, NFL footballer Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game. As soon as the pictures started going viral, the Shake it Off hitmaker’s fans came to her defence, telling people not to share them.

The pop superstar is reportedly “furious,” too, and she’s considering taking legal action, a source told the Daily Mail. “Whether or not legal action will be taken is being decided, but there is one thing that is clear: “These fake, AI-generated images are abusive, offensive, exploitative and done without Taylor’s consent and/or knowledge,” the insider said.

“The Twitter account that posted them does not exist anymore. It is shocking that the social media platform even let them be up to begin with,” the source added. “Legislation needs to be passed to prevent this, and laws must be enacted.” Taylor has not yet publicly commented on the scandal, but her fans have been flooding X with positive messages about her in an attempt to undo the damage caused by the images known as “deepfakes”.

One fan tweeted: “People sharing the ai pics are sick and disgusting. Protect Taylor Swift at all costs. “Using AI generated pornography of someone is awful and inexcusable. You guys need to be put in jail,” another supporter fumed. “Protect Taylor Swift” trended on the platform.