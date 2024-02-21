Social media influencer Nadia Jaftha has distanced herself from her older brother, Taariq, after abuse and abduction allegations levelled against him surfaced over the weekend. Nadia later deleted her statement, in which she distanced herself from Taariq.

Over the weekend, Dale Patience, who is a relative to the allegedly abused woman, went live on Instagram, and pleaded with Nadia and her family to help locate Allesha Danica, who is married to Taariq. The Instagram Live was also shared to the page Women For Change. Patience explained that his sister has been planning to run away from Taariq, which they heard from a friend, as she did not communicate with them, apparently due to them going against what Taariq said and believed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Women For Change (@womenforchangesa) Patience explained that Danica managed to run away with her youngest child, leaving her other four children behind for a day but Taariq managed to find her. The family was shaken as they tried to find Danica and even went to various police station’s but received no help. When Patience’s family reached out to Nadia and Taariq’s mother Nawal for assistance in locating their child, they received no help and Nawal told Danica’s mother that “don’t worry about her, if I’m not worried about her then you have nothing to worry about.”

Taariq Jaftha has been accused of abusing his wife Danica by her family. Picture: Instagram A few hours later, Nawal was seen live on Tik Tok making jokes about the situation and the outcry, she was later joined by Taariq and his wife Danica, where they dismissed the claims that she was being held against her own will. In another live, Taariq and his wife shared their side of the story as a child narrated how Danica ran away. Taariq disputed this during the conversation. The award-winning content creator posted a statement, which she deleted distancing herself from her brother and how she pleaded with Nawal to assist the family.

The award-winning content creator posted a statement, which she deleted distancing herself from her brother and how she pleaded with Nawal to assist the family. Picture: Screenshot “In the light of recent events, it has come to my attention that the whereabouts of Aleesha/Danica are unknown. This news is disturbing and hurts my heart. “Personally I do not have a relationship with Taariq Jaftha nor do I know the whereabouts of Aleesha/Danica or have any involvement in the recent developments. “I do not condone anyone’s rights being infringed.I do not know all of the details as I have no contact with Taariq but I want nothing more than for Aleesha/Danica to be found and reunited with her family.