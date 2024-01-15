Sofia Vergara has been "moving on" since her high-profile divorce from Joe Manganiello. The 51-year-old star and her actor husband, 47, announced in July last year that they had separated after seven years of marriage, and Vergara is thankful for how they were treated as two celebrities in the public eye.

Appearing on 'CBS Sunday Morning', the 'Modern Family' star said of the "respectful" reporting of their marital split: “You’re out there [in the public eye] and people know that's part of being a celebrity. “I knew it was gonna happen. You can’t hide those things." However, she added: “It wasn't bad.

“I think, you know, I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice. And I thought that they were gonna invent more things, and you know how it usually is. “I was surprised and, you know, they, they kind of just said what it was and, and that was it." Vergara, who has since been romancing orthopaedic surgeon Dr Justin Saliman, concluded: “And, you know, I've been moving on."

In an interview in November, the 'Griselda' star admitted it had been a "very difficult" time for her. She told PEOPLE: "I’ve had a very interesting year. I don’t want to say ‘bad’ or anything like that, but it’s been very interesting and very difficult."

Vergara - who has 32-year-old son Manolo with first husband Joe Gonzalez - and Manganiello announced their divorce in a joint statement, explaining that they still "love and care for one another very much". They said: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce.